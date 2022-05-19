Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 303,291 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Calix worth $113,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

