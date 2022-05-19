Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,360.69 or 0.99637296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001353 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00212878 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

