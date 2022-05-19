Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.