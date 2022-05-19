Raymond James Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$14.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

EFRTF opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

