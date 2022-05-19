Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Acquires 10,000 Shares

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,027 shares in the company, valued at $735,362.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

