Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,790. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

