Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,178 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,125. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

