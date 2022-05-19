Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $16.92 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $601.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

