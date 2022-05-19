Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,173 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EOSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

