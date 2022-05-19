Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

