Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Pinterest by 5.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

