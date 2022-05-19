Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,865 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

