Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,509 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Xperi worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,789,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

