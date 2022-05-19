Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,736 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BIT Mining were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BIT Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BIT Mining by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BIT Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in BIT Mining by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTCM opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. BIT Mining Limited has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $495.76 million for the quarter.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

