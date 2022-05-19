Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

