Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,732.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.00656318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00471216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,428.51 or 1.86123251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033344 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009030 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

