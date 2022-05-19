Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By Oppenheimer

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

FIGS opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -77.58.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in FIGS by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 21.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $3,658,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

