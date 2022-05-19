Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.71.

PSA opened at $306.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.43 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

