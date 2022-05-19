Public Mint (MINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,039.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $29,039.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,178,170 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.