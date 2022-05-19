Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,492 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $150.96. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.04. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

