Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 597 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.57. 9,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.