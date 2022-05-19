Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 25,118 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,561. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.