Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 236 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,950. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.32 and its 200 day moving average is $460.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

