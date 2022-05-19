Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,117 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

CRL traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.23. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

