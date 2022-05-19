Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 109 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $52.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,103.21. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,190.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,301.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

