PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.