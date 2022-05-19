Prudential PLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Shares of CF stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

