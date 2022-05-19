Prudential PLC Invests $2.35 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $4,891,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

