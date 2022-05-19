Prudential PLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $138.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

