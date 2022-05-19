Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1,236.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,806,000 after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.