Prudential PLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

