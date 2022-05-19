Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.