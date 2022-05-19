Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
PRLB traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
