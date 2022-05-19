Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

PTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Proterra has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 2,755,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

