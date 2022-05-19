Prospector Partners LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,762,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,850. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.63 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.77.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

