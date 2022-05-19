Prospector Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $9.64 on Wednesday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.