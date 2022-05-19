Prospector Partners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

