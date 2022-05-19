Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 10,850 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises about 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 405,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,721. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,382 shares of company stock worth $5,423,592. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

