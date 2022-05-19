Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises about 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Federated Hermes worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,023 shares of company stock worth $1,862,966 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 935,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

