Prospector Partners LLC Increases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $587.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

