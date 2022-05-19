Prospector Partners LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,583. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

