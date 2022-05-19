Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Shares of KO traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,405,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
