Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,405,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.