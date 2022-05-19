Prospector Partners LLC Has $16.23 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 1.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Howard Hughes worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,687,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE HHC traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 286,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

