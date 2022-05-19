Prospector Partners LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,698,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

