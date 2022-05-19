Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,017 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

