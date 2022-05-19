Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.84. 526,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

