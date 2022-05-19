Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 9,667,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,746,203. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,562,336 shares of company stock valued at $227,323,962 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

