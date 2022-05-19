ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of PRPH opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

