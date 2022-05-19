ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.50. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$65.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$45,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,049.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

