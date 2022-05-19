Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

