Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.42). Approximately 85,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 491,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.43).

The firm has a market cap of £182.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.08.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 1,220 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.60 ($2,225.84).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.